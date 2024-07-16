Aces Of Thunder Is Coming To Steam Too, Not Just PlayStation VR2

Aces of Thunder, the upcoming VR aerial combat sim, won't be PSVR 2 exclusive when it launches this year.

Gaijin Entertainment announced that Aces of Thunder, an upcoming spin-off for War Thunder, will reach SteamVR in Q4 2024. Featuring "two dozen iconic aircraft" that are unlocked immediately, it comes with 15 maps that represent three key theatres during World War 2: the Eastern Front, Western Europe, and the Pacific Ocean. Online multiplayer lets you squad up with friends, and this also contains single-player scenarios.

This isn't the only Aces of Thunder news we've recently seen. Last month, Gaijin Entertainment revealed more about the game's Soviet aircraft, which include the Yak-9, Yak-3, La-5N, and IL-2. The studio also previously detailed the US aircraft available, featuring the P-63 Kingcobra, P-47 Thunderbolt, P-51 Mustang, and SB2C Helldiver dive bomber.

Aces of Thunder will arrive in Q4 2024 on PlayStation VR2 and SteamVR. It's unclear if the Steam version was always planned alongside PSVR 2 or if the developer changed plans, and we've contacted the studio for clarification.