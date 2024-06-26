Metal: Hellsinger VR Sends You To Hell This Fall On Quest, Steam & PSVR 2

Metal: Hellsinger VR confirmed a release window on all platforms, and a Steam demo is available now.

Developed by The Outsiders, Metal: Hellsinger VR is being reimagined for virtual reality in collaboration with Lab42 Games, containing everything from the original game and "many" post-launch features. Previously believed to be in Steam Next Fest, today's UploadVR Summer Showcase featured a new trailer presented by Trivium's Matt Heafy, confirming the PC VR demo is now live.

The Metal: Hellsinger VR demo includes the new lobby, where you can choose your level, music and loadout. It features the first two missions, Voke and Stygia, which includes music from Mikael Stanne of Dark Tranquility and Alissa White-Gluz of Arch Enemy. Four different weapons can also be selected, which are outlined below.

The demo features Voke and Stygia, the two first missions in the game, along with four weapons; Paz, your loyal and loquacious skull, who will also sear your enemies with fiery bolts; Terminus, a wickedly agile sword; The Hounds, a set of demonic twin pistols; and Persephone, a shotgun with a thunderous bark to match both its bite and the beat.

Metal: Hellsinger VR reaches the Meta Quest platform, Steam and PSVR 2 in 2024.