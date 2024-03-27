Metal: Hellsinger VR brings the flatscreen rhythm shooter to Quest, Steam & PSVR 2 later this year.

Developed by The Outsiders, Metal: Hellsinger previously appeared on flatscreen platforms in 2022 and has now been "reimagined from the ground up for VR" in collaboration with Lab42 Games. Playing as a half-demon called the Unknown, this tale of revenge sees you moving, dashing, slashing, and shooting demons to the rhythmic beat as you journey through the eight hells.

While the VR adaptation features changes like swapping "most" menus for an immersive hub area, you can expect to find the original game's full campaign, difficulty settings, and challenges. The soundtrack, with guest vocals from Serj Tankian (System of a Down), Randy Blythe (Lamb of God), and Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy), is also unchanged.

However, don't expect Metal: Hellsinger VR to be a free update if you already own it on Steam or PS5. Separate store page listings suggest the VR version will require an additional purchase, though pricing details are currently unknown.

Metal: Hellsinger VR reaches the Meta Quest platform, Steam and PSVR 2 in 2024.