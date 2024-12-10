DodgeCraft Tests Your Agility With A New VR Sports Training Game On Quest

DodgeCraft tests your reflexes with a new VR sports training game, and it's out now on Quest.

The second game from INCISIV Ltd, a Belfast-based studio who previously developed CleanSheet Soccer, DodgeCraft describes itself as mixing “fast action with the art of deception” by testing your agility. Seeking to challenge your evasion and tackling skills across different modes, you can see this in action below.

Two gameplay modes are currently featured. 'Dodge’Em' promises full-body exercise as you face an oncoming asteroid belt, avoiding incoming meteorites by weaving and ducking. As for 'Run the Gauntlet,' this sees you battling waves of bots and humanoids that use “deceptive manoeuvres” to try getting past you. Mixed reality support is also included.

Speaking in a prepared statement, INCISIV’s CEO Professor Cathy Craig confirmed DodgeCraft is inspired by her own sporting frustrations. Advising she used to play as an Ulster Rugby out-half, she would find committing to tackles difficult.

“As a player, I would often hold back and not make the hit. DodgeCraft offers

a great way to learn to anticipate and act decisively as a defender without

running the risk of injury. In other words, it will let you train without the pain!”

DodgeCraft is out now on the Meta Quest platform.