Atari's Psychedelic I, Robot Remake Features Optional PS VR2 Support

Jeff Minter and Atari are remaking '80s classic arcade shooter I, Robot with PlayStation VR2 support.

Announced today by the veteran publisher, Atari is once again collaborating with Jeff Minter's UK-based studio Llamasoft for a retro revival. Featuring 55 levels with “unique tube-shooter bonus stages,” I, Robot sees you play as an ox-headed robot determined to outwit the all-seeing eye. Doing this involves navigating tiles and flipping them to proceed, taking care to avoid being caught.

Upon clearing these tiles, I, Robot then involves racing down a tube to blast away enemies in your path. This all occurs inside a kaleidoscopic visualizer, while Minter also warns that some arena levels have been thrown in and filled with lethal enemies. The remake also uses procedural music, while online leaderboards are also supported.

Launched in 1983, the original I, Robot game was designed by the Missile Command and Tempest creator, David Theurer. For this upcoming remake, the developer promises a new take on the arcade title that's been “built from the ground up with new challenges, new twists, and a whole lot of llamas.”

While the I, Robot remake is coming to most major flatscreen platforms, PS5 is the only one with additional VR support. A Quest version wasn't announced, while the Steam page doesn't list PC VR support at this time. Considering Llamasoft's last game, Akka Arrh, also skipped PC VR support in favor of PlayStation VR2, it seems unlikely that will change.

A release date remains unconfirmed across all platforms, and we'll keep you updated on the I, Robot remake as we learn more.