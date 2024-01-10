Akka Arrh Takes A Psychedelic Trip This March On PSVR 2

Akka Arrh takes Jeff Minter's psychedelic shooter to PSVR 2 this March.

Released last year for most flatscreen platforms, Akka Arrh is an arcade shooter with tower defense elements, taking inspiration from Tempest 2000. Developed by industry veteran Jeff Minter through Llamasoft and published by Atari, your aim involves destroying enemies through a command center, triggering chain reactions with bombs.

Detailed in a press release, Atari calls playing in VR "the way gaming gods intended," though we've yet to see any PSVR 2 gameplay footage. "Each layer of techno-infused action, previously compressed in the 2D space, now unfurls in a rich 3D landscape," states the publisher.

It's not the first time we've seen Jeff Minter's work in VR. Back in 2017, Llamasoft also released Polybius, which takes its name from a notable urban legend. A tunnel shooter where you control a small vehicle through 50 levels of "blissful trance shooting action," that arrived on PC VR the following year, shortly followed by Minotaur Arcade Volume 1 on Steam with Rift support.

Akka Arrh arrives on PSVR 2 in March 2024.