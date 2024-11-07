No Man's Sky Begins Rolling Out Cross-Saves As PS5 Pro Patch Boosts PS VR2 Support

No Man's Sky has begun rolling out cross-saves across all platforms, and Hello Games has already released its PS5 Pro patch for PS VR2 players.

Calling this one of the community's most requested features, Hello Games announced that today's No Man's Sky update introduces cross-platform saves across the original PlayStation VR, PS VR2, PC VR, and flatscreen platforms. Accounts can be linked here but initially, only a small group of players will be enabled to select saves from multiple devices via the in-game save screen. However, all players will be invited to use cross-saves "in the coming weeks."

Alongside today's update, we've also learned that No Man's Sky quietly received its PS5 Pro patch when The Cursed update dropped two weeks ago, and Sony's mid-generation console upgrade launched earlier today. On PS5 Pro, the game uses PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) to achieve 4K resolution at 60fps performance for flatscreen players or 8K resolution at 30fps, alongside "ultra quality reflections and higher quality ambient occlusion."

For PlayStation VR2 owners, not all PS5 Pro improvements are available at launch since PSSR isn't currently enabled for the headset. Hello Games told UploadVR that PSSR isn't supported at launch for titles using foveated rendering and it's currently looking into this. The studio also informed us that the Dynamic Resolution Scaling (DRS) range will jump from 1458P to 2160P on PS5 Pro, stating that foveated rendering "increases the effective resolution by 300%."

Finally, today's update celebrates Mass Effect’s annual N7 Day celebrations with the return of the SSV Normandy SR1, which first appeared in 2021. The limited-time expedition returns once again today, running for two weeks to let you claim the Normandy for your fleet.

No Man's Sky is available now on SteamVR, PlayStation VR2, and flatscreen platforms.