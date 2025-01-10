Beat Saber Shares #1 With Alien: Rogue Incursion In December's PS VR2 Downloads Charts

Sony released its last PlayStation VR2 download charts for 2024, with December's #1 going to both Beat Saber and Alien: Rogue Incursion.

The latest monthly PlayStation Store charts are live once more, revealing last month's top downloads across all of Sony's active platforms. For PlayStation VR2, the top two games once again swapped between #1 and #2 across Europe and North America.

Beat Saber was the favorite in the US/Canada following last month's Metallica DLC pack, while Alien: Rogue Incursion made a strong debut for Europe's #1. Third place went to Skydance's Behemoth in the US/Canada, matched by Horizon Call of the Mountain in Europe. As for November's top game, Metro Awakening, that slipped back but still charted.

Here's the full list of the best-selling PS VR2 titles in December 2024.

With 2025 now underway, January isn't looking particularly busy for new PlayStation VR2 releases beyond Arken Age, and the fantasy action-adventure game is due to launch next week. Across Q1 2025, other notable upcoming PS VR2 games include VRider SBK, Hitman World Of Assassination, Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate, UNDERDOGS, and The Obsessive Shadow.

For more details on upcoming VR games, you can check out our regularly updated release calendar below.