From Pirates VR to Arken Age, January has plenty of choice for new VR games. Here's our monthly highlights on Quest, Steam, PS VR2 and more.

2025 is finally upon us, but not before 2024's final hectic push for VR gaming. December continued delivering big releases and at UploadVR, we reviewed Skydance's Behemoth, Alien: Rogue Incursion, Action Hero, Home Sports, The House of Da Vinci VR, and Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable. Other notable launches include Panic Room, Clone Drone in the Hyperdome, Bridge Constructor Studio, Project Aeroes, and Slot Car VR.

Now that the holiday season's out of the way, January's back to a slower release schedule. Still, there's a few notable games across all major platforms coming, so keep an eye out on this page. We'll keep updating this as new games get release dates or delays, and you can find our comprehensive upcoming VR games list for more details.

Right now, here's our highlights for new VR games on Quest, PC VR, Pico, PlayStation VR2, and Apple Vision Pro this January.

Gears & Goo - January 9 (Apple Vision Pro)

Gears & Goo is a mixed reality tower defense game from Resolution Games, where you control an army of 'Sodarians' in a territorial battle.

“Command your workers to gather resources, man turrets, and send out waves of quirky troops as you strategically place spells and unleash chaos on the battlefield. Build your base, unlock exciting new units, and watch the mayhem unfold as your miniature Sodarian armies clash with the Oozers,” states the studio.

Store links - Apple Vision Pro

Human Within - January 9 (Quest)

Developed by Signal Space Lab and Actrio Studio (The Great Ocean), Human Within focuses on how AI and similar technology influence humanity, developed during a time when artificial intelligence is entering the mainstream. Combining 2D cutscenes with 3D gameplay, this narrative experience offers branching storylines affected by your decisions.

A Steam release is also planned, though no release date has been provided.

Store links - Quest

Pirates VR: Jolly Roger - January 14 (PC VR)

Published by VRKiwi, Pirates VR: Jolly Roger is a new VR action-adventure set across a cursed Caribbean island. You're tasked with navigating perilous traps and fighting undead pirates while searching for Davy Jones' treasure, and the campaign is promised to run for “4-6 hours.” January's launch is Steam exclusive, and a PlayStation VR2 version will follow in Q2 2025.

Store links - PC VR

Arken Age - January 16 (PC VR, PS VR2)

Developed by VitruviusVR, Arken Age is a single-player action-adventure game that's been in development for three years. Set in a terraformed world called the Bio-Chasm that's “filled with unique lifeforms, strange artifacts, and endless danger,” you're tasked with investigating the disappearance of this world's divine founder, the Grand Arborist.

Assetto Corsa EVO - January 16 (PC VR)

Sim racer Assetto Corsa EVO is heading for Steam Early Access with optional PC VR support later this month. The latest entry in the long-running series, KUNOS Simulazioni confirmed that EVO features an explorable open world set around the Eifel region of Germany. Early access includes 20 cars and five circuits, while version 1.0 promises 100 cars and 15 circuits when it launches in fall 2025.

Store links - PC VR

StageTime - January 16 (Quest)

Developed by Virtuware, StageTime is a new VR social app “for connecting and sharing the joys of performing.” Providing you with access to a virtual venue, you can use this to share music, perform comedy routines and other creative avenues.

Store links - Quest

COLD VR - January 21 (PC VR, Quest)

COLD VR is easily described as what happens if you reverse SUPERHOT's premise. Set in a world where a rogue AI is trying to trap and kill you, time slows down when you move. While it's initially targeting a January launch on Quest and Steam, a PlayStation VR2 release is planned later this year.

Store links - PC VR, Quest

Beyond Blue: After The Storm - January 2024 (Quest)

Co-developed by E-Line Media and Chaos Theory Games, Beyond Blue: After the Storm is a VR follow-up to the 2020 flatscreen game Beyond Blue. Starring Erika Ishii (Ghost of Yōtei) as the deep-water explorer and scientist, this near-future narrative adventure sees you exploring an ocean world. You'll uncover what's going beneath the waves while swimming through different biomes.

Store links - Quest

Boxing Underdog - January 2025 (Quest)

Developed by Monologic Games, the same team behind the drastically different Ven VR Adventure, Boxing Underdog aims to deliver a physics-based fighting game that takes you from underground fights to arena spectacles. Originally announced last year as VRSO: Bare Knuckle Fighting, the sports game now focuses on a more professional boxing experience.

Store links - Quest

Fitness Fables - January 2025 (Quest)

Developed by Immersion Games (Divine Duel), Fitness Fables describes itself as a fantasy-fitness game with more than 25 exercises included across 80 levels. Exclusive to Quest, you'll venture through the realms of Alterterra as you encounter boss battles, take part in strategic workouts and track your progress through a progression system.

Store links - Quest

Requisition VR - January 2025 (Pico, Quest)

0:00 / 0:49 1×

Published by Spheroom, Requisition VR initially received its full release on Steam back in 2023. Now heading for Pico and Quest, this extraction-based PvPvE experience supports up to four players, letting you craft your own weapons for taking down both zombies and human opponents.

Store links - PC VR, Pico (store page not live), Quest

Shardfall: FitQuest VR - January 2025 (Quest)

Created by Quell, Shardfall: FitQuest VR is a fitness-action game that sees you fighting against a mechanical army that ravages this world.

“Armed with the legendary Gauntlets of their ancestors, players must battle fierce enemies, journey through stunning landscapes, and overcome perilous challenges to bring balance back to the world,” states the studio.

Store links - Quest

Virtual Hunter - January 2025 (PC VR)

Virtual Hunter is an open world PC VR hunting game, one that recently received a major update which added multiplayer with up to five other players and new hunting challenges. Following an initial early access launch, that's now heading for full release this month.

Store links - PC VR

If you're releasing a new VR game we should know about for this article or future monthly round-ups, you can use our contact page or email tips@uploadvr.com with details.

Interested to learn about more upcoming VR games? Check out our complete list below, which covers upcoming Quest, PC VR, Pico, Apple Vision Pro, Android XR, and PS VR2 releases: