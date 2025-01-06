Virtual Hunter Leaves Early Access This Month On Steam

Virtual Hunter, an open world PC VR hunting game, enters full release next week.

Developed by Korpi Games, Virtual Hunter first launched in December 2021 as an early access title on Steam. Designed as a realistic open world hunting sim with support for solo play and co-op multiplayer, this features seven different types of animals while promising realistic weapon handling with various gear. Three years later, the studio confirmed it's now entering full release on January 15.

Today's news follows the recent major 'Hunt Together' update for Virtual Hunter, which chiefly added multiplayer support for up to five additional players. This also introduced new hunting challenges and roe deer, and Korpi Games confirmed that the title is now “feature complete.”

Virtual Hunter enters full release on Steam on January 15, and it's available now in early access. On January 22, the price will increase from $20 to $25.