Project Aeroes Guides Mixed Reality Spaceships Through Danger Next Week On Quest

Project Aeroes sees you guiding mixed reality spaceships to safety next on Meta Quest 3, 3S, and Pro next week.

Today's UploadVR Winter Showcase announced that this arcade-style sci-fi adventure will hit MR-friendly Quest platforms on December 12. You must guide spaceships through a dangerous flight path using your hands to help them reach home safely, using abilities like a portal hammer or slowing down time. You can check out the trailer here.

Project Aeroes is set to be single-player only at launch, but SUPER HYPER MEGA has promised some form of multiplayer update down the line. The British developer is also releasing five separate DLC packs at launch for $4 individually or $10 as a bundle, each featuring three new ships and a custom music track.

This is the SUPER HYPER MEGA's second VR game series following 2023's immersive language-learning game Noun Town Language Learning, which also includes MR-exclusive features but remains playable in standard VR. Noun Town also appeared in today's showcase with a new trailer.

Project Aeroes is set to launch on December 12 for $9.99 on Quest 3, 3S, or Pro, and you can wishlist it now on the Meta Quest Store.

For further reveals from the UploadVR Winter Showcase, you can find the full stream below.