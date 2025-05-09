Mixed Reality Action Game Guardian Of Realms Is Now Free On Quest 3

Guardian of Realms, a mixed reality combat game from the Swordsman VR developer, is now free on Quest 3 and 3S.

Launched in early access last September, Guardian of Realms aims to deliver a roomscale power fantasy combat game without artificial stick-based movement. Initially launched as a paid game, Sinn Studio's chief operating officer Almir Brljak informed UploadVR that the team has now made this self-funded mixed reality project a free-to-play release.

“We self-funded the project with hopes that the MR audience would grow significantly following the release of the Quest 3S, but that hasn’t materialized. Instead of keeping an experience we’re proud of behind a price wall, we’re opening it up, hoping that players will see the magic of MR and help grow the ecosystem,” confirmed Brljak in a prepared statement.

Continuing on, Brljak explained that Sinn Studio's core thesis was that playing in MR would allow players to feel more confident in movements. While the team believes they've proven this to be true with Guardian of Realms, “we didn’t have enough scale to sustain it.”

Guardian of Realms comes with two modes; 'Sandbox Mode' offers full control over the type, frequency, and difficulty of enemies, whereas 'Survival Mode' requires protecting a sacred crystal from various enemies. In-game mod support is also included, and combat provides options ranging from melee weaponry to magical powers like gravity manipulation.

Since September's launch, it's also received various post-launch updates, with the most recent patch adding a new 'Gothic Island Castle' map and additional hazards. Other changes include more new enemies and props, additional features for the enemy AI, new weapons, seasonal updates for Halloween and Winter, plus more.

Guardian of Realms in early access is available for free on Quest 3.