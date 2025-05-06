Galactic Traffic Control Gets VR Environments And Mini Mode

Mixed reality arcade game Galactic Traffic Control added a fully immersive 'VR Mode' and a 'Mini Mode' in a major update.

Developed by GnomeCap Games, Galactic Traffic Control launched last December in early access and features a similar concept to Project Aeroes. Using either hand tracking or the Touch controllers, you're tasked with routing ships to different ports of a matching color, taking care to avoid crashes while navigating obstacles. Now, it's received a new update that seeks to expand this concept.

Released last week, the self-explanatory “VR + Mini Mode Update” notably added a 'Mini Mode' that lets you play without a room mesh. This comes in three different sizes: Mini is the default option, Micro is the smallest and better suited to seated play, while Mega sees ships appear from a radial sphere. You can then play one of these options in a new 'VR Mode' with fully immersive environments.

As for the upcoming version 1.0 release, GnomeCap confirmed it's getting ready to launch that “in a few months” and that this recent update helps prepare the game for that in the background. The studio also advised that it's working on “a brand new game mode, adding more music tracks, and a complete visual overhaul.”

Galactic Traffic Control is available now on Quest for $4.99.