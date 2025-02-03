Mixed Reality Arcade Game Project Aeroes Is Free For A Limited Time

Project Aeroes, a mixed reality game where you guide spaceships, is free for a limited time on Quest 3.

Developed by SUPER HYPER MEGA (Noun Town series), Project Aeroes is a single-player roomscale sci-fi game where you guide spaceships to safety. This involves avoiding dangers like meteor showers and neutrino blasts, taking advantage of abilities like slowing down time to make it through. Originally targeting a December 12 launch, it's now launching today and here's the previous trailer from the UploadVR Winter Showcase 2024 here.

0:00 / 0:31 1×

SUPER HYPER MEGA states more playtime increases the chance of finding rare AEROES, while credits earned during gameplay can deliver upgrades like increased safety. There's also a challenge mode that grades you for unique performances, the game's difficulty will increase as you progress through new waves, while landing “lore” ships details more about this world.

While the base game would normally cost $9.99, the studio is initially making this a free download you can keep “for 30 days only.” Five separate DLC packs with three new ships and a music track each are available for $4 individually or $10 as a bundle. A golden hangar bundle is also available for $100, which includes the above and replaces the default hangar. Multiplayer support is also promised in future updates.

Project Aeroes is out now for the Meta Quest 3 family, and it's for free to download on the Quest Store until March 5.