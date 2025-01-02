Noun Town: Home is a standalone mixed reality version of the VR language learning game, and it's out now on Quest.

Developed by SUPER HYPER MEGA (Project Aeroes), Noun Town: Home is a separate release for Noun Town Language Learning's mixed reality mode, meaning anyone who owns the original game won't need to buy this. The studio states this comes with support for learning 800 words and phrases across the following languages: English, Japanese, Korean, Chinese, Spanish, German, French, Italian, Ukrainian, Russian, Greek, and Arabic.

The studio states Noun Town: Home includes both daily goals and “learning streaks” as a means of encouragement. Home also includes various mini-games, an auto-revision system, a customizable room where you can label household items, and 16 different NPCs that use speech recognition to help practice learning.

Home's release also coincides with a new free update on Quest for the original game, Noun Town Language Learning, while the SteamVR update will follow later this month. That introduced a new 3D world with 11 learning environments, the previously mentioned NPCs who have been redesigned and re-animated, new content for each language, an expanded soundtrack, and more.

Noun Town: Home is now available exclusively on the Meta Quest platform.