The UploadVR Showcase Returns Winter 2024, With Partner The AIXR Awards

It’s That Time Again! Gear Up For the UploadVR Showcase - Winter 2024

That’s right! We’re happy to announce that the UploadVR Showcase is back on December 5th, 2024, and there’s so much to talk about.

Every June and December, UploadVR premieres the latest VR/MR experiences during the Showcase. Over the years, both indie and larger-scale developers have trusted UploadVR with their exclusive teasers, trailers, and interviews during the one-hour, online event.

This winter, we're teaming with the AIXR Awards being held in Rotterdam, Netherlands to premiere the show with their event. The exclusive world premiere will be live-streamed simultaneously for everyone, so whether you're at the awards show itself or you've found yourself lost in VR somewhere, you can still pull up the UploadVR Showcase and watch it live.

The AIXR Awards is the largest international XR awards show and celebrates the outstanding achievements of the virtual reality industry. The not-for-profit academy launched in 2017 and has since supported immense growth and innovation within the community. The occasion brings together elegance, entertainment, and some of the top-named XR content creators and companies.

We are so grateful to the sponsors of this past summer’s event and everyone who has applied to our show. That means a massive ‘thank you’ to Smash Drums , Holotanks , Underworld Overseer , SOAR , Deep Matrix , and Farbridge in particular. We can’t thank you enough for your contributions and generosity.

Here’s some preliminary information about UploadVR Showcase - Winter 2024:

How Do I Watch The Showcase?

Subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified once it goes live, or follow us on social media to be sure to see updates.

The official premiere date is scheduled for December 5th, 2024.

How Do I Submit My Game to UploadVR?

To participate by submitting a game or to sponsor the showcase, please fill out the form here.

How Does UploadVR Select Participants?

We are looking for originality, oddity, interest, and impact, and we aim to produce Showcases that mix unusual and interesting small-scale works from single creators with large-scale projects from well-known teams. Not all projects are a good fit for a specific Showcase, but we want to cast our net wide to provide our audience with a broad view of what's fun and interesting in VR, and we're open to future resubmissions.

We ask that you commit to placing an embargo on your content and that the video will be released first in the showcase, including any information it reveals.

When Will I Know If My Application Was Accepted?

UploadVR will review applications as they come in and contact applicants with a yes, no, or a more conditional reply as soon as possible. We aim to build the showcase much sooner, which means being more strict about the deadline to submit final videos.

The deadline to submit final videos is November 21st, 2024. Videos submitted to us must be 4k and 60fps or we will not accept them.

If the timing doesn’t work out, there may be room in the next event, or as separate coverage from us. As always, keep us informed about your projects at every stage by emailing tips@uploadvr.com .

When Are Selections Made?

If your project is selected for the showcase, you will be contacted as soon as we review your application. Please wait to contact us regarding the status only if you have yet to hear from us within 7 days of submitting your application.