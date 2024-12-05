Vertigo 2: Into The Aether DLC Coming March 2025

Vertigo 2 from Zach Tsiakalis-Brown will go Into The Aether with a paid DLC add-on scheduled for release on March 30, 2025.

Zulubo.com is selling a limited Collector's Edition physical SteamVR game box with a key to access the DLC on Steam (base game not included) alongside an autographed illustrated short story. Tsiakalis-Brown said he only made 100 in a limited run to start, so if it sells out "I may print more." The collector's edition is $29.99 while the digital DLC is $9.99 on its own on Steam, and there is no "solid plan" to release the Into The Aether DLC for PlayStation 5.

"The first batch should ship by the end of 2024," the dev noted.

Into The Aether promises "The Void Grappler" grappling hook that can attach to most surfaces for free swinging as well as "The Void Deflector" which will let you deflect attacks and accumulate energy for counterattacks.

From Tsiakalis-Brown:

"In Vertigo 2, Brian unknowingly helped the Void Delegation's attempt

to invade earth. Now, he's fighting against them at the side of the rogue

realmwalker Kauboi. With the Delegation in disarray, Kauboi wants to

attempt a rescue mission that would have been impossible before. Will

Brian be able to pull it off?"

Tsiakalis-Brown premiered his new trailer alongside a series of announcements and updates during the UploadVR Showcase, following earlier reveals with us for Vertigo Remastered in 2020 as well as Vertigo 2. Vertigo 2 was our game of the year in 2023 and carries "overwhelmingly positive" lifetime reviews on Steam.

Here's the new trailer for Vertigo 2: Into The Aether:

Into The Aether's release date on March 30, 2025 marks the 2-year anniversary release for Vertigo 2 on Steam.

Tsiakalis-Brown sat in the UploadVR studios for a wide-ranging interview covering his decision to remaster Vertigo, expectations for the future and generative AI, time working at Valve, and much more.

Check it out in the YouTube video embedded below:

Be sure to tune into the UploadVR Showcase for new trailers and reveals from a number of developers. Mighty Coconut just released its Holiday Hideaway miniature mini golf course, I Am Cat is out now in full release, and our Showcase includes a number of trailers for upcoming projects planned for VR headsets.