Walkabout Mini Golf Passport Series Visits An Incredible New Location In August

Walkabout Mini Golf is starting to tease its next course releasing in August.

Their next tease was revealed during the UploadVR Showcase. That means development studio Mighty Coconut confirmed Walkabout's next course is the second in the game's Passport series, following the release of Venice last year. That means it's based on a real place, with Walkabout intending to make its golfing community suffer (or entertain themselves) in guessing for at least a little while.

In April, Walkabout Mini Golf released a secret hand puppet you can access in the game and that fact shouldn't help you any in discerning what locale based on a physical location that Walkabout is taking everyone to next. That said, I've told my puppet about what he might get to do here, and he's now as excited to visit this place as I am.

In June, Crystal Lair took players to the misleadingly magnetic crystal-infused resort of the mysterious "Cristobal" villain, following evil encounters in Lasers, Ice and 8-Bit lairs previously.

Simultaneous to the Crystal Lair, Walkabout integrated the LIV virtual camera across the entire game. Accessible on the wrist, the release adapts LIV's powerful tools for virtual scene capture, giving you a camera more fully featured than the one you have on your mobile phones. That's because "CocoVision", as Mighty Coconut calls it, effectively comes with built-in options that approximate both a selfie stick and tripod.

That means when the new course in the Passport series launches, Walkabout's lead architect Lucas Martell or his environmental designers will explain some of the intricate details they've built with their best efforts to capture the spirit of the place. The one teaser I'll include here is that, by all indications, the developers of Walkabout Mini Golf so impressed a brand associated with this location earlier this year that we're set to meet the brand's inhabitants there.

Elsewhere, Mighty Coconut also confirmed that five scores from Walkabout Mini Golf will be included in the premiere of Power Up: The Art of Video Game. You can find that below.

Check back with us in August as we plan to dive in deep with Walkabout for some extended launch coverage when the course makes its debut early in the month.