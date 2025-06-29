UploadVR Showcase Humble Bundle Includes Vertigo 2, Moss 2, Until You Fall, Metro Awakening, Townsmen VR & More

A Humble Bundle for The UploadVR Showcase gathers together some of VR's best games for an extremely low price.

The bundle benefits Safe In Our World through the PayPal Giving Fund. The $18 minimum nets Steam codes for nine total games in the bundle, including:

Vertigo 2

Hard Bullet

Until You Fall

The Light Brigade

Pirates VR: Jolly Roger

Moss II

Mothergunship: Forge

Townsmen VR

Metro Awakening

The bundle defaults to a $25 selection, which pays just a bit more than the minimum "to give more to publishers, Humble, and charity". As of this writing, the bundle has raised over $8,000 towards that goal.

"The main goal of Safe In Our World is to create and foster worldwide mental health awareness within the video game industry; to eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health, to make it a natural topic of discussion, and to promote the dialogue surrounding mental health so people are not afraid to reach out for help if they need it," the website for the organization explains. "Safe In Our World also aims to assist people who don’t suffer from mental health issues in understanding these afflictions as well as identifying symptoms, their signs, and any related challenges so they are better equipped to help others in a proactive and educated manner."

The bundle is listed as having a non-discounted value of $199, meaning that the work of the artists represented in this bundle is originally valued at just over $20 for each game, on average. The discount means that if you are a VR gamer somewhere in the world and can afford to pay above the minimum on this bundle, you have an unusual amount of power here to surprise a charity or a VR publisher with a large chunk of change meant just for them. Please consider sending a few dollars you've saved with this incredible discount to someone who could really use it. Here's an example of how you can adjust the default $25 Humble Bundle pricing to give extra to charity and to the publishers of these games:

The bundle is put together in partnership with our upcoming UploadVR Showcase premiering on July 11. The show is coming together as developers iterate on their VR and mixed reality games in quiet rooms all over the world, trying to cut together some footage for people to understand what they're building. We open our showcases for entries widely and encourage our viewers to be understanding of the efforts of independent creators learning how to make a new reality. It's a hard thing for developers to put together for us, let alone make the VR game itself, and it is a big moment for them to be seen on a bigger stage. It's hard for us to execute too, and thank you to our patrons, members, and sponsors for supporting our work.

You can watch The UploadVR Showcase - Summer 2025 July 11 at the link below: