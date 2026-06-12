Mighty Eyes Cancels Wanderer 2 & Ends Fragments of Fate's Ongoing Support

The team behind the Wanderer games announced the cancellation of Wanderer 2 & the end of ongoing support for Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate, the remake of the original Wanderer. Developer Mighty Eyes cites a struggling VR market as the primary cause.

In a Discord statement, Mighty Eyes detailed what led to this decision:

The last few years have been tough. For VR as a market, for Wanderer, and for our studio. We had ambitious plans and for the most part we think we executed them as well as we could. Sadly, it wasn't enough. The game performed solidly on console but we just didn't see the mobile uptake we'd counted on. What we'd banked on didn't pay off.

We're eternally grateful for the chance Sony took on us – their belief in this IP from the start (and their continued commitment) made so much of what we achieved possible. We're also thankful and humbled by the support we received from Meta and Pico along the way. There are genuinely good people behind these platforms who backed us through and through.

We're still figuring out what's next for Mighty Eyes amidst this (very) volatile market. But we won't be developing Wanderer 2, and ongoing support for Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate isn't something we're able to continue.

Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate was first announced in 2023 with sequel Wanderer 2: The Seas of Fortune revealed in February 2024 with a teaser clip of a pirate flag. Fragments of Fate had a troubled development process with multiple delays until its eventual release in April 2025 on Meta Quest & PlayStation VR2. A SteamVR port followed in October 2025.

We played Fragments of Fate at release, saying the puzzles were still top notch, but technical issues and a poor combat system hurt the overall experience.

Shortly after release, Mighty Eyes laid out a roadmap to address the concerns of players and upgrade the Quest 3 version. Its last update, Patch 1.5, was eight months ago at the time of this article. Fragments of Fate currently sits at a score of 3.4 with 486 ratings on Quest, 3.94 with 772 ratings on PS VR2, and a 'mixed' rating with 132 on Steam.

We learned very little about Wanderer 2 after its announcement, with Fragments of Fate taking center stage in Mighty Eyes' development updates and third party VR showcases.

We will continue to monitor Mighty Eyes' development and report any additional updates.



Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate is available on Meta Quest, PS VR2, and Steam.