Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate Remake Rewrites History Next Year

Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate reimagines this time travel adventure for PC VR and PSVR 2 next year, and a Quest 2 version could follow.

A surprise remake of 2022's Wanderer by Mighty Eyes, The Fragments of Fate was announced alongside PSVR 2 versions of The 7th Guest, Pixel Ripped 1995 and new game Tiger Blade. The original game offered escape room-style puzzles as you travel through different time periods and, for this remake, The Fragments of Fate promises a visual overhaul and new ways to interact with this world.

We've expected a reappearance from Wanderer since February, when a now-deleted blog mentioned a remaster for PSVR 2 alongside Solaris Offworld Combat 2, Gorn and Project Wingman. As seen on PlayStation Blog, here's an official outline of the new features:

You can now swim, jump, crouch, climb, zipline and swing your way through time, in true adventure fashion. By harnessing cutting edge PS VR2 haptic technology, you can also indulge in an unparalleled level of immersion with proximity and context-sensitive haptics, finely tuned to enhance your experience to the fullest extent possible.

Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate PSVR 2 and PC VR next year. While a Quest 2 version is unconfirmed, the official website mentions "completely overhauled visuals for PlayStation VR 2 and scalable visuals for Quest 2 create worlds that are richer and more beautiful." Mighty Eyes didn't respond to UploadVR's request for comment, but the website wording was later changed to remove this detail.

Update: This article, initially published on June 19, was edited on June 20 to reflect the Wanderer website update.