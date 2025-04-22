Wanderer: The Fragments Of Fate Roadmap Reveals Combat & Quest 3 Upgrades

Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate developers Mighty Eyes announced a 2025 roadmap, revealing performance improvements and tweaks to NPC behavior among other changes.

Recently released on PlayStation VR2 and Quest, Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate hasn't had the breeziest of launches, a reality developers Mighty Eyes acknowledged in their 2025 roadmap announcement yesterday, saying:

Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate has had a bit of a rocky start. If you've had a less-than-great experience, we're genuinely sorry. Combat isn't quite hitting like it should, there are too many bugs disrupting an epic VR adventure.

The roadmap includes bug fixes, more detailed avatar customization, improvements to physics actions in combat, and more. You can check out the full 2025 roadmap below:

In our 3/5 star review, we felt that the game had 'immense potential' and offered a 'uniquely engaging narrative and an outstanding array of creative and satisfying puzzles.' However, the Quest version was plagued with technical issues and poor combat implementation.

It is clear that beneath these problems is a truly exceptional game that, with proper patches and improvements, could easily become one of the best VR experiences available to date.

A recent hotfix for Quest and PlayStation VR2 addressed some of the teething issues, including problems with collisions and missing assets in some levels. While the roadmap details future support for PS5 Pro and updates to the Quest 3 and PlayStation VR2 editions, there is still no word on a specific SteamVR release date at this time.

Wanderer: The Fragments Of Fate is available on Quest and PlayStation VR2, and it's "coming soon" to SteamVR.