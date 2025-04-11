 Skip to content
Sign In Support Us
VR Gaming

Wanderer: The Fragments Of Fate Gets First Hotfix On Quest & PlayStation VR2

 &  Henry Stockdale
Wanderer: The Fragments Of Fate Gets First Hotfix On Quest & PlayStation VR2

The first hotfix for Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate is now live.

Recently launched on Quest and PlayStation VR2, developer Mighty Eyes states this patch will focus on “stability and resolving some serious pain points.” Notable fixes include stopping players from being pushed backwards after certain collisions, resolving a hand spinning issue when holding certain items, several Echo Diviner fixes, restoring missing assets in some levels, and more.

A second hotfix for Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate is coming next followed by two patches, which Mighty Eyes states will offer “big updates to the height system, combat overhauls and further stability and performance improvements.” Further details about these planned updates and the DLC will be shared next week.

It's welcome news following last week's release, and we had mixed impressions in our 3/5-star review for the Quest version. Though we praised the “uniquely engaging” narrative alongside the “creative and satisfying” puzzles, we had considerable criticism for Wanderer's technical issues and “poor combat.”

Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate is out now on the Meta Quest platform and PS VR2, and it's “coming soon” to SteamVR.

Wanderer: The Fragments Of Fate Review - An Ambitious Puzzle Adventure In Need Of More Time
Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate is an ambitious puzzle adventure with amazing potential, but is sorely let down by performance issues. Our full review.
UploadVRPete Austin
UploadVR logo

Unlock the full potential of UploadVR and support our independent journalism with an ad-free experience by becoming a Member.

Community Discussion

Weekly Newsletter

More VR Gaming

Latest Articles

See More