Wanderer: The Fragments Of Fate Gets First Hotfix On Quest & PlayStation VR2

The first hotfix for Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate is now live.

Recently launched on Quest and PlayStation VR2, developer Mighty Eyes states this patch will focus on “stability and resolving some serious pain points.” Notable fixes include stopping players from being pushed backwards after certain collisions, resolving a hand spinning issue when holding certain items, several Echo Diviner fixes, restoring missing assets in some levels, and more.

Hot fix 1 is now live on Meta Quest and PSVR2! ✨



This brings major fixes that focus on stability and resolving some severe pain points. We are now busy at work on hot fix 2 and patches 1 and 2 which will see big updates to the height system, combat overhauls and further… pic.twitter.com/kLRK6i21xs — Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate ⏳ (@wanderervr) April 11, 2025

A second hotfix for Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate is coming next followed by two patches, which Mighty Eyes states will offer “big updates to the height system, combat overhauls and further stability and performance improvements.” Further details about these planned updates and the DLC will be shared next week.

It's welcome news following last week's release, and we had mixed impressions in our 3/5-star review for the Quest version. Though we praised the “uniquely engaging” narrative alongside the “creative and satisfying” puzzles, we had considerable criticism for Wanderer's technical issues and “poor combat.”

Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate is out now on the Meta Quest platform and PS VR2, and it's “coming soon” to SteamVR.