UploadVR's Winter Showcase 2025 Announcement

Every June and December, UploadVR connects with dozens of developers and publishers within the XR industry to highlight the best that virtual reality has to offer. It’s showcase season once again, and we’re excited to announce:

The Showcase will premiere December 5th @10am PT on the IGN and UploadVR YouTube channels.

Kudos to everyone who participated in this past summer’s event - none of this would be possible without the support of the VR community and the trust of developers and publishers who give us their secret showcase announcements. A huge thank you also goes out to last season’s sponsors: Elsewhere Electric , Dixotomia , Fruit Golf , Nightclub Simulator VR , and Virtual Skate . You have helped UploadVR continue to bring you the latest and greatest in all things VR, XR, AR, KR... ZR... (what acronyms are we supposed to use nowadays?) and supported your fellow developers by giving us the means to make the showcase. Thank you!

As always, we’re searching for exclusive content, reveals, and announcements. If you have a new game or exclusive news and you want to submit a video for this season, fill out the application!

Here’s some additional information about the UploadVR Showcase - Winter 2025:

How Do I Watch the Showcase?

Subscribe to our YouTube channel to receive notifications once the showcase goes live. You can also follow us on X , Bluesky , and Instagram for the latest updates.

How Do I Submit My Game to the Showcase?

To submit a game or sign up as a sponsor, please fill out this form . Applying to the showcase tells us what you intend to announce in your video, you do not need to have a video created when you apply. We will respond with our level of interest in the project, and tell you next steps for submitting your video.

How Does UploadVR Select What is in The Show?

We’re looking for originality, oddity, interest, and impact. The projects we highlight are an amalgamation of large and smaller-scale works. While some submissions may not jive with this season’s showcase, we’re always open to future submissions.

Content must be kept under an embargo so that announcements are exclusive to the premiere.

When Will I Know If My Application Was Accepted?

The UploadVR team reviews applications as they come in, and submitters can expect a reply that states our level of interest in what you've described.

The ideal deadline for videos is Thursday, November 20th, 2025. However, we will accept final video submissions until Thursday, November 27th, 2025.

Videos should be in 1080p or 4K and 30-60fps.

There is no deadline for submitting an application, although you probably shouldn't apply the morning of the show.

If your project won’t be ready by the end of November, we encourage you to submit for the next season, or chat with us about coverage and collaboration by emailing tips@uploadvr.com .

When Are Selections Made?

If your project has been accepted, we’ll be contacting you as soon as we review your application. Please wait to contact us regarding the status only if you haven’t heard from us within 7 days after submitting.

Want to be a sponsor? Please fill out the application or book a meeting with Beck .