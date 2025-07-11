Everything Announced at The UploadVR Showcase - Summer 2025

“The entries this summer make clear VR remains at the forefront of creativity in environmental and interaction design, whether it be a startling place that glows with an otherworldly light, or a calming feeling you find visiting somewhere you’ve seen rendered countless times in other media.”

- Ian Hamilton, Editor-In-Chief at UploadVR

Another UploadVR Showcase has premiered, and whoa, what a ride it was! Thank you to everyone who watched the event on YouTube and IGN, the content creators who restreamed, and all of our participants. We couldn’t do the great work that we do without the VR community, and this summer, we had the opportunity to introduce more than 50 announcements from our beloved indie and large studios.

Don’t fret if you weren’t able to join us in the moment – you can watch the Showcase HERE when it’s best for you. Can’t wait? Well, keep reading for our comprehensive list of everything that was announced.

Mucho kudos goes out to our Summer Showcase sponsors: Elsewhere Electric, Deep Matrix, Fruit Golf, Nightclub Simulator VR, and Virtual Skate. Thank you! And Humble Bundle? We wouldn’t forget you! Thanks for your partnership and for offering sweet games at a sweeter price.

Now, let’s get this party started!

Our main sponsor, Elsewhere Electric , opened the showcase with the announcement of their full game release on July 23rd, 2025. Make sure to wishlist Elsewhere Electric on Meta Quest and SteamVR .

Explore the splendor of Venice with Walkabout Mini Golf ’s new Passport series. The new update is free to play this weekend, July 11th - July 14th.

Get creative, but don’t get caught in Hide the Corpse where you have to, well, hide the corpse before the cops show up. The game is set to release for PSVR2 on August 18th, 2025.

Grab your board and wax, and hit the pavement! Skate with friends, customize your character, and film your tricks in Virtual Skate , landing on the Meta Quest and SteamVR stores this August 21st, 2025 (PS - thank you, sponsor!).

VR rhythm-combat game RAGER is available on the Meta Quest and SteamVR stores in September 2025, and we got a little teaser about a future PSVR2 release date in 2026. Wishlist today!

Trenches VR - new game

The immersive narrative Fatherhood Legacy tells a tale of a young man reuniting with his father and breaking the cycle — coming to Meta Quest in January 2026.

Spooky VR thriller, The Hollow Path, can be added to players’ wishlists on SteamVR.

Add Fixer Undercover to your SteamVR wishlist pending the full game release on Meta Quest and SteamVR in Q1 2026.

The Phoenix Gene introduced its new fling mechanic, offered up some never-before-seen gameplay, and mixed reality overlays. Wishlist the game today on Meta Quest .

Pick up Sportvida CyberDash on Meta Quest and SteamVR , and try out the game’s new camera tools that allow for steadier gameplay recording and mechanics.

Step up your exercise routine with Pedal Rebel VR – take part in the open alpha from July 11th - August 11th 2025 HERE , and wishlist on Meta Quest and SteamVR now.

Play chess in a whole new way with Chess Club by Odder’s Lab, set to release on July 18th, 2025 for PSVR2.

VR sci-fi horror, MEMOREUM , announced a new game release date of October 9th, 2025 for Meta Quest and SteamVR . Players who preorder the game on Quest can acquire the Devil’s Iron pack. We also got a glimpse of new gameplay as a little teaser.

Take advantage of Zero Caliber 2’s enhanced version that’s coming to SteamVR in Q3 2025. Pick up the game on Meta Quest and wishlist it on SteamVR.

Humble Bundle took the stage to offer 9 outstanding VR games for only $18USD , including Vertigo 2, Hard Bullet, Until You Fall, The Light Brigade, Pirates VR, MOSS II, Mothergunship Forge, Townsmen VR, and Metro Awakening VR. If you were watching the Showcase live, you may have jumped on the opportunity to win one of ten free bundles.

Two-player co-op, Prison Boss Prohibition , is now available for Meta Quest and SteamVR . Look forward to new fashion, free gear, and chickens, of course.

Defend your kingdom in the brand new table-top strategy game for VR! Banners & Bastions is coming soon to Meta Quest – you can play the beta today.

Of Lies and Rain dropped a new, Showcase-exclusive trailer, and can be wishlisted on Meta Quest and SteamVR .

Grab your golf club and prepare for some sweet fun! Fruit Golf announced its Chateau Vampoire course on July 17th, 2025. Available for Meta Quest , Google Play , and App Store . Wishlist the game on SteamVR now.

Mixed reality game Sky Runner: Drone Hero lands in the Meta Quest store on July 31st, 2025, including a single player campaign and a new multiplayer mode.

Make friends, get more glints, and unlock new levels as you explore the world of Exer Gale , currently available on Meta Quest , and coming soon to PSVR2 .

Set in space, sci-fi horror game, BLACKGATE , is available to pre-order on Meta Quest . Those who pre-order are also eligible for the Founders’ Pack as an added bonus when the game releases in October 2025.

Bearly Escape dropped a brand new, exclusive trailer to announce the release of version 1.0 for Meta Quest and SteamVR .

Discover Cite Alexandrie, a dystopian place where culture is under attack – and only you can get things back on track. The VR narrative is available for Meta Quest (in beta) on October 17th, 2025.

Cyberpunk shooter, SMASHER , announced its upcoming demo on SideQuest. Players can wishlist the game for SteamVR and Meta Quest now.

Explore a 10-level campaign with Besiege VR , who presented an exclusive trailer for its upcoming release on Meta Quest .

Enhanced visuals. New levels. A streamlined campaign. BHaptics support… the list of updates continues. COLD VR will drop the free Sub-Zero Edition on Meta Quest and SteamVR .

Living Room VR gets a Wild Style update and will be available for Meta Quest on July 17th, 2025.

VR tabletop action roguelike, Grit & Valor - 1949 , comes with full VR support this August 21st, 2025, for Meta Quest , SteamVR , and PSVR2 – wishlist the game today!

Will you be an angry god or a merciful god? How To God puts players in control on Meta Quest (pre-order) – sign up @thoughtfishGmbH to join the close beta testing.

Feeling slappy? VR brawler Slap Fighter is coming to Meta Quest on September 4th, 2025 – wishlist the game today.

Ever wish you were a raptor with blasters for hands? Same here! Sign up for VELOCIBLASTER ’s free open alpha and wishlist the game on Meta Quest and SteamVR .

Ghost Cam debuted an exclusive, never-before-seen trailer showcasing gameplay from the full game. Players can wishlist Ghost Cam on Meta Quest and SteamVR before its Q4 2025 release.

Chrono Hunter is expected to have a full game release in October 2025 on Meta Quest and SteamVR . In the meantime, players can join the Discord and sign up for the free beta testing.

In celebration of the game’s one year anniversary, Match Point Tennis VR gets its biggest update yet, adding daily, weekly, and seasonal challenges, rewards like XP and trophies, and new customizations. Currently free-to-play on Meta Quest .

We got What Comes After gameplay with an exclusive trailer that added a little more context to what the game’s all about. Catch the full game release in Q4 2025 for SteamVR .

Hunt with friends or solo in the realistic hunting simulator, Virtual Hunter . Grab the game on SteamVR today, or wishlist on Meta Quest and PSVR2 pending a 2025 release date.

Vivarium gets the shiny, new Summer Vaycay update, ready to hit the Meta Quest and PICO stores on July 24th, 2025.

Grab Nightclub Simulator VR on Meta Quest and SteamVR to take advantage of the game’s free multiplayer test happening this Fall.

Spooky thriller, Scared by Squares , is heading into early access soon – wishlist the game today on Meta Quest and SteamVR .

Popular VR platformer, STILT , announced its Forgotten Trials update (pssst– it’s free) and three new levels for Meta Quest , SteamVR , and PSVR2 .

On Point is leaving early access and introducing version 1.0, which includes a new marathon mode. The game is set to release for Meta Quest and SteamVR in Q4 2025.

Cinematic action-adventure, REACH , releases on Meta Quest , SteamVR , and PSVR2 in 2025 – players can wishlist the game on both platforms today.

Ragnarock dropped its Summer Skin pack, including a new summer long ship, new hammers, and a new skin for your viking. Not sweet enough? They also included a new Viking music pack. All the summer-y goodness goes live on July 16th, 2025 for Meta Quest , SteamVR , PICO , PSVR2 , and Viveport .

Create and share community levels with friends in Squishies , available today on Meta Quest and SteamVR (can you take the cuteness, though?).

Dreams of Another showed us a first look at the game’s latest gameplay for PSVR2. Wishlist it today for SteamVR and PSVR2 .

Launching for Meta Quest and SteamVR , Unseen Diplomacy 2 can be added to your wishlist before the game’s official release on September 17th, 2025.

Dixotomia by Deep Matrix goes into early access on August 21st, 2025 – wishlist the game today on Meta Quest and SteamVR .

Explore the crafted world of Paper Craft, where players can create and share levels – coming to Meta Quest and SteamVR this Fall.

If you like to party, Grokit is party central! Introducing the game’s biggest update yet – Purrtropolis – including bigger bites, game modifiers progression. Enjoy the summer update on Meta Quest and SteamVR.

Become a mage and give the world a reason to believe again! Pick up Elemental Towers in early-access for Meta Quest and SteamVR .

Swing on vines, climb through caverns, and complete over 70 levels in both VR and MR in Jungle Man , available on Meta Quest .

Contractors Showdown: Exfil Zone showcased its Major Wipe update, coming soon to Meta Quest and SteamVR .

Available now for Meta Quest and SteamVR , Verse VR introduces players to different cultures in VR with eight environments and more than 35 spoken word experiences.

System Critical 3 is coming exclusively to PSVR2 in late-2025 to early-2026.

The Voxel Agents introduced the world premiere of Hidden Memories of the Gardens Between , set to release on August 7th, 2025 for Meta Quest and SteamVR .

And that’s all folks!

So much thanks again to our viewers, participants, partners, and sponsors for trusting UploadVR, yet again, to bring the latest news about our community. We’ll be planning the next Showcase sooner than later, and we can’t wait to see everyone this winter!



If you plan on applying for the next showcase, email Beck or go to showcase.uploadvr.com/apply. Applicants will not have access to submit their games for consideration year round.