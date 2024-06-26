Arcade Paradise VR Goes Multiplatform This August On Steam & PSVR 2

Arcade Paradise VR confirmed a PC VR and PSVR 2 release date.

Developed by Nosebleed Interactive, Arcade Paradise VR is a retro-themed light management sim that sees you converting a laundromat into a full-fledged 90s arcade with up to 39 games. Following April's launch on Quest, publisher Wired Productions announced during today's UploadVR Summer Showcase that it's now heading to PC VR and PSVR 2 this August.

Today's news follows Arcade Paradise VR's first major update earlier this month. That introduced new personalization options for your VR avatar, such as selecting your hand color, palm decorations and nail selections. 11 new tracks were also added to the in-game jukebox, alongside smaller changes like hand washing.

Arcade Paradise VR arrives on Steam and PSVR 2 on August 8, and it's available now on the Meta Quest platform.