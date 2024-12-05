Drums Rock Adds Cyberpunk 2077 DLC

Drums Rock is adding songs from Cyberpunk 2077 in a new DLC pack.

Revealed during the UploadVR Showcase, the new pack teases four songs from Samurai, the band from Cyberpunk 2077.

Check out the teaser in the clip below.

0:00 / 0:46 1×

Earlier this year, Drums Rock added songs from Green Day, Disturbed and more as the game continues its long update path.

The latest song pack was revealed during the UploadVR Showcase alongside a large number of new trailers and videos.

The tracks from Samurai are:

Chippin' In

A Like Supreme

The Ballad Of Buck Ravers

Never Fade Away

The music pack is available now for Drums Rock across Meta Horizon Store, Steam, and PlayStation VR2 headsets.