New Drums Rock DLC Adds Green Day, Disturbed & More

Drums Rock adds Green Day, Disturbed and more to the VR rhythm game with new DLC tracks.

Marking the latest premium DLC update since last year's full release for Drums Rock, developer Garage51 announced the Legendary Mix Volume 2 is now available on most supported platforms. While three new tracks are Green Day songs, the new DLC also includes tracks from Disturbed and The Proclaimer.

Here's the full tracklist:

American Idiot (Green Day)

Holiday (Green Day)

American Dream is Killing Me (Green Day)

Stricken (Disturbed)

I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles) (The Proclaimers)

We've seen plenty of post-launch updates for Drums Rock so far, such as custom songs on Steam. Alongside DLC tracks for Simple Plan, Blind Guardian and more, previous collaborations include 'Megalovania' and 'Hopes And Dreams' from Undertale, Until You Fall and flatscreen action-platformer Blasphemous.

Drums Rock: Legendary Mix volume 2 is out now on the Meta Quest platform, PC VR and PSVR 2. The main game is also available on Pico.