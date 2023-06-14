Drums Rock is leaving Early Access on Steam and its Official Launch update brings a wealth of new content, including support for custom songs.

In a new trailer that debuted during today's UploadVR Summer Showcase 2023, Drums Rock gave us a recap of its past year of updates and outlined the new content arriving alongside the game's official launch on PC VR.

0:00 / 1×

Last September saw the addition of the ironic track 'I Love Rock'n'Roll' in the Rock of Ages update, followed by a new boss in the 'Snake's Revenge' update in November and then 'Black Betty' in the Iron Wheels update from December. Earlier this year, Drums Rock released new collaboration content with VR game Until You Fall in January and then flatscreen action-platformer Blasphemous in April. Plus, the game also launched on PSVR 2 – it's been a busy year.

Now as Drums Rock leaves Early Access on Steam, it will bring seven new songs into the game, including a cover version of the iconic Evanescence track Bring Me, plus a new final boss for the main campaign – Lord Zeppelin. The other big draw of today's update is the addition of support for custom songs on PC VR. Available today, that includes support for sharing and downloading via Steam Workshop.

Barring the custom song support, all of the content above is already available on PSVR 2 and will be available on Drums Rock for Quest as well. In regards to custom songs on non-PC platforms, developer Garage51 told UploadVR that custom songs will be supported on Quest, but technical reasons mean that PSVR 2 is ruled out for the moment.

Lastly, the trailer dropped a big tease at the very end, revealing that Undertale DLC is in development for Drums Rock. Garage51 confirmed the DLC will come to Steam and PSVR 2 headset, with release on Quest currently up in the air.

Drums Rock leaves early access on Steam today – the Official Launch update is available now.