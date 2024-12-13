Prepare For Voxel Warfare With Clone Drone In The Hyperdome On Steam & Quest

Doborog Games’ VR sequel Clone Drone in the Hyperdome is now available on Steam and Meta.

The developers behind flatscreen voxel arena fighter Clone Drone in the Danger Zone have brought their unique brand of slash-em-up combat to the VR roguelike sequel, Clone Drone in the Hyperdome. Following the original game's chunky aesthetic, this sequel sees players step into the shoes of Blink, a ‘looprunner’, who fights for survival in an arena tournament called the Crashloop. By surviving rounds of gladiatorial combat, you'll slowly upgrade your setup, working your way through the ranks to fight Clone Drone's big dog, the Captain.

0:00 / 1:00 1×

In battle, you’ll have a choice of chunky weapons to pick between, including spears, katanas, and good old-fashioned fists. Aside from your competition, there are also environmental hazards to consider, such as lava and turrets. There's also a slew of upgrades called Turbofists, which complicate your typical swordplay with special attacks like summoning spells and time-slowing effects.

Between bouts of combat, you’ll also have the chance to learn more about the Clone Drone's sci-fi lore by meeting your fellow competitors, learning from their experiences, and taking sides in their tournament squabbles.

Clone Drone in the Hyperdome is available on Meta Quest and Steam today.