Beyond Blue: After The Storm Swims Onto Quest Next Month

Beyond Blue: After the Storm, a VR follow-up to the 2020 aquatic narrative adventure, launches next month on Quest.

Co-developed by E-Line Media and Chaos Theory Games, Beyond Blue: After the Storm is a follow-up to the 2020 flatscreen game Beyond Blue. Starring Erika Ishii (Ghost of Yōtei, Cyberpunk 2077) as the deep-water explorer and scientist, Mirai, this near-future narrative adventure sees you exploring an ocean world in standalone VR. You can see this in action below.

Beyond Blue: After the Storm swaps between various characters across this adventure, each with their own personalities and abilities. You'll aim to uncover what's going beneath the waves while swimming across these different biomes, interacting with different creatures. E-Line Media are also taking an educational approach too via 'Ocean Insights,' unlockable mini-documentaries that explore the science behind Beyond Blue: After the Storm.

For more details, here's the full synopsis:

After a severe tropical storm damages an underwater research station, Mirai and her crew are asked to help repair the damage and lend aid to the creatures in the surrounding biosphere. What they uncover there is more dangerous than they could have realized and will take all their skills, and help from an unexpected ally, to make right.

“Even before we had released the original Beyond Blue, people were asking us if we were going to bring it to VR… so now we have! However, Beyond Blue: After the Storm is not a port of the original flat-screened game, but a whole new story and unique experience created specifically for VR, featuring Mirai and her ocean world,” states Steve Zimmermann, Vice President of Marketing at E-Line Media in a prepared statement.

Beyond Blue: After the Storm targets a January 2025 launch on the Meta Quest platform, and you can pre-order it now at a discounted price of $9.99.