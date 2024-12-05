Slot Car VR Promises Nostalgic Racing Today on Quest

Slot Car VR is a mixed-reality track-building and toy car racing game that's available now on the Meta Horizon Store.

The concept of Slot Car VR will be familiar to anyone who remembers childhood days spent building and racing the classic slot car toys known as Scalextric (Hot Wheels or Micro Machines in North America). In Slot Car VR, this nostalgic pastime gets new life, where players can race slot cars on custom-built racetracks in mixed-reality. Here's the new trailer from the UploadVR Winter Showcase.

The game features full hand tracking, multiplayer (both online and co-located), car customization, and a slew of track components, terrain, and props to build truly wild custom tracks. A drag-and-drop building system and intuitive UI allows players to build freely in any and all play spaces, either alone or with a partner.

Players can upload their custom-built tracks, submit their best times to the global leaderboards, and compete on other slot car racers' tracks.

Slot Car VR is playable on Quest 3, Quest 3S, Quest 2, and Quest Pro. It's available now on the Meta Horizon Store for a limited launch price of $9.99. The price will increase to $14.99 in January 2025.

