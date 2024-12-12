Turn Your Home Into A Horror Game With Panic Room MR On Quest Today

Panic Room MR summons spiders and demons into your home with a mixed reality horror game on Quest 3 & 3S today.

Prepare for a festive fright as Game Digits’ mixed reality horror game Panic Room MR is launching to Quest 3 and 3S headsets on December 12. This chilling experience costs $4.99 and features two terrifying scenarios: Spiders and Demons. Across the duo of demo-style levels, your home will be overtaken by Panic Room MR's frightening digital foes, testing your nerves as you attempt to survive each alarming scenario.

In the Spiders level, you’ll take out hordes of creepy crawlies with arachnid-killing firepower like bricks and shotguns. As you aim, the eight-legged targets will rush around your room, and you’ll need to be a good shot or risk the walls of your house turning to rubble.

The secondary Demons level takes inspiration from the 2002 cult horror film The Ring and invites a swampy twisted figure into your home through a virtual TV that you’ll place on the wall. Alongside plans to fine-tune the game in the months following its release, Game Digits has also promised more panic-inducing content in future updates.

