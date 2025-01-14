Tablecraft Promises An Early Access 'Mad Science' VR Sandbox This Week On Quest

Tablecraft promises a free “mad science” VR sandbox title, and it's out this week in early access on Quest.

Developed by three-person studio Not Suspicious, best known for its work on mixed reality title Airspace Defender, Tablecraft lets you combine atomic blocks to create over 80 different recipes. Items crafted from radioactive blocks become radioactive as well, you can feed different inventions to your mutant pet, and discover over 900 Isotopes by modding the neutrons in your atomic blocks.

As you continue inventing, Tablecraft lets you set up a shop to help fund your research and earn more resources via visitor requests. While Not Suspicious hasn't released an official trailer yet, you can find a short gameplay clip provided by the studio below.

0:00 / 0:09 1×

Detailed in a recent developer post, Not Suspicious confirmed Tablecraft is an older project that was the studio's first title to enter development six years ago. The studio says Tablecraft is “unfinished” and that this early access build should be treated as a demo. As such, there are a few known bugs like aliens not properly respawning, but the team provides a workaround.

Notably, Not Suspicious confirmed its put major new Tablecraft features “on hold” to support Airspace Defender in order to “keep the lights on.” Commenting on its Missile Command-inspired mixed reality title in an email to UploadVR, the studio advised it recently dropped the price from $14.99 to $9.99. It's also outlined an upcoming development roadmap on its Discord server.

Tablecraft launches on January 16 at 10am PT on the Meta Quest platform.