Airspace Defender Adds Depth In New Gameplay Update

Airspace Defender continues to show growth with eight turret types, five enemy types, multiple maps, and more new additions.

The latest update for the early access game on Quest headsets is a contract system that awards points and encourages players to broaden their understanding of the game. From development studio Not Suspicious, the Missile Command-esque title works great with hand tracking and first debuted its ideas in the UploadVR Summer Showcase. With the trailer shown now in the Winter Showcase, you can see considerable improvement to the visuals over the course of development.

"At the time of the Summer showcase, there were many core design elements and visual elements missing from the game. There was no tutorial, no menu, no Leaderboards, no enemy variety, no gun variety, no headquarters, you couldn't reposition the play area, and of course the "neon" look over the passthrough was still very incomplete," explained developer Rafael Brochado. "By the Early Access release in October we barely managed to fix all that...Since then, we've been targeting a monthly update schedule. For November the focus was a visual upgrade to help give players depth cues –although inter-eye parallax is present in VR, our simplified artstyle and slow-moving objects eliminate some of the other cues your brain normally relies on to evaluate trajectory. Improvements included a series of subtle fog, grid, and particle effects in the environment to give the eye more cues about the 3-dimensionality of the dome. Less subtly, the headquarters is now equipped with a searchlight that points at the greatest threat, to help guide the attention of new players especially (and provide a highly directional 3d element for your eyes to understand the scene)."

For the latest update, players have opportunities to earn bonus points from fictional arms manufacturers of the weapons player's use.

"These miniquests should encourage players with favorite weapons to broaden their arsenals, but it also serves to raise the skill ceiling of the game, since players will have more strategic considerations fighting for their attention in the thick of the action," explained Brochado.

Brochado tells us they're working on a number of new maps for their next update.

You can check out Airspace Defender on the Meta Horizon Store.