Hitman: World Of Assassination Trilogy Reaches PlayStation VR2 This December

Hitman: World of Assassination is bringing the entire trilogy to PlayStation VR2 this December.

Announced during this evening's State of Play presentation, the entire Hitman: World of Assassination trilogy is heading for PSVR 2 following previous attempts to adapt the third entry on other platforms. Developer IO Interactive states this version includes dual-wielding and room-scale gameplay, alongside new controls and gameplay mechanics. You can watch the announcement trailer below.

Detailed in a blog post, IO Interactive also confirmed this upcoming edition includes "active reloading, on-body weapon holstering, aiming through the sniper’s scope, and manual interactions to take disguises." The PlayStation VR2 edition also uses the Sense Controller adaptive trigger support, while further announcements regarding features and enhancements are coming "later."

Today's news follows the recent launch of Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded, which brought the reboot trilogy's finale to Quest 3 following Hitman 3's VR mode on PSVR and PC VR. While XR Games introduced new changes like an overhauled user interface and dual-wielding, our recent review and subsequent patch impressions criticized Reloaded's visuals, "flatscreen-style" gameplay, and bugs.

Hitman: World of Assassination reaches PlayStation VR2 this December, available as a paid upgrade pack for existing PS5 owners for $10.