Metro Awakening Tops November's PS VR2 Download Charts

Sony released its latest PlayStation VR2 download charts for November, with Metro Awakening taking the #1 spot in both North America and the EU.

This morning, Sony revealed the latest monthly PlayStation Store sales charts, which showcase the top-selling titles on every active PlayStation platform. Metro Awakening was the biggest release of the month across both regions and the only PS VR title released in November to hit last month's charts. You can read our review here.

Notably, Phasmophobia, released on PS5 with optional PS VR2 support at the end of October, is listed under PS5 releases rather than PS VR2. That's because the charts only include VR-only games. As such, it's hard to say how many Phasmophobia players were PS VR2 users since these charts don't share much specific data beyond the rankings.

Aside from Metro Awakening, plenty of evergreen VR titles like Beat Saber and Among Us VR remain high up on the VR-only list.

Here's the full list of the best-selling PS VR2 titles in November:

As the year begins to wind down, we still have a few more PS VR2 titles set to hit before 2025. Both Stranger Things VR and Skydance's Behemoth have already come out, but we still have Masters of Light and Alien: Rogue Incursion to look forward to. Hitman: World of Assassination was originally slated to release this month before being delayed to early next year.

While very little is known about this week's upcoming Game Awards, Geoff Keighley's annual awards-meets-trade show tends to have at least one or two VR reveals each year, so it's always possible that we'll see some kind of shadow drop or surprise last-minute reveal.