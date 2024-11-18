Hitman World of Assassination Delayed Until March 2025 On PlayStation VR2

Hitman World of Assassination has been delayed until next year on PlayStation VR2.

Previously announced during September's State of Play presentation, IO Interactive initially confirmed the Hitman: World of Assassination trilogy would reach PlayStation VR2 this December. Now delayed until March 27, 2025, the studio states this decision was made to further polish the experience and "add a few extras" like active manual reloading.

Outlining its decision on PlayStation Blog, you can read this below.

First of all, we would like to address the change in the release date. Initially slated for December 2024, the launch of Hitman World of Assassination on PS VR2 has been rescheduled to March 27, 2025. This decision to move the release date was not made lightly; we know there was a lot of demand to bring Hitman on PS VR2, and we were excited to see the great reception following the announcement.

As such, our priority will always remain to deliver an amazing experience that meets the high standards our players expect. The additional time will not only allow our team to polish the game, ensuring that every aspect is refined, immersive, and seamless, but also to add a few extras that we really wanted to include in this PS VR2 version, such as active reloading.

Hitman World of Assassination marks the third time we've seen IO Interactive bring its famous series to VR, following previous attempts for Quest and PC VR/PSVR. This upcoming release features all the main levels from the rebooted trilogy with support for dual-wielding, room-scale gameplay, alongside new controls and gameplay mechanics.

On PlayStation VR2, Hitman World of Assassination is also introducing "positional interactions," which require you to physically mimic actions instead of like tapping a keyboard or pouring poison into a glass from a vial, instead of pushing a button. The studio states quest items now remain physical and you can inspect them in your hand, like swiping a keycard or turning a lock in a door.

Hitman World of Assassination arrives on March 27, 2025, on PlayStation VR2. That's launching as a paid upgrade pack for owners of the flatscreen game on PS5 for $10.