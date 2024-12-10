Beat Saber Fades To Black With Today's New Metallica DLC Pack

A Metallica DLC pack with 17 new tracks, including One and Master of Puppets, is now available in Beat Saber.

Marking the largest paid DLC music pack yet for the popular rhythm game, the latest Beat Saber update adds the iconic heavy metal band to its ever-increasing line-up following last month's Monstercat Mixtape 2. Promising its “most challenging levels” yet, the Metallica Music Pack includes a dedicated environment with fire and lighting effects.

Here's the full setlist for more details:

Atlas, Rise!

Battery

Blackened

Creeping Death

Enter Sandman

Fade to Black

For Whom the Bell Tolls

Fuel

Hit the Lights

King Nothing

Lux Æterna

Master of Puppets

Nothing Else Matters

One

Sad But True

Seek & Destroy

The Unforgiven

As part of today's update, Beat Saber introduced a new gameplay feature - Variable Note Jump Speed. The speed of individual cubes can now change depending on a song's intensity, which will be a “regular feature of future Beat Saber levels moving forward.” Other changes include controller settings adjustments and a color override ability designed to assist colorblind players.

Beat Saber - Metallica Music Pack is out now for $19.99 on Quest, Steam, and PlayStation VR2, while individual songs are available for $1.99 each.