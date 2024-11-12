Beat Saber Drops The Monstercat Mixtape 2 Today

The Monstercat Mixtape 2 adds 12 new paid tracks to Beat Saber, and it's out today on all platforms.

Collaborating once again with the Canadian electronic music label, the latest Beat Saber DLC is now live. As the name implies, this isn't the first time we've seen Monstercat teaming up with Beat Saber for DLC. Back in 2019, the original Monstercat Music Pack Vol 1 introduced the rhythm game's first-ever paid DLC with 10 songs, and this latest mixtape adds a dedicated new environment.

You can find the full release notes here but otherwise, here's the tracklist.

Accelerate — Teminite & Skybreak

— Teminite & Skybreak DABADABADABADABA — Excision & Dion Timmer

— Excision & Dion Timmer Dead Man Walking — Grant & Ellis

— Grant & Ellis Endgame — Bossfight

— Bossfight Final Boss — Nitro Fun

— Nitro Fun Memory Bank — Dyro x Conro

— Dyro x Conro Mercenary — F.O.O.L & Power Glove

— F.O.O.L & Power Glove Pump — Teddy Killerzs & Pegboard Nerds

— Teddy Killerzs & Pegboard Nerds RAD — Tokyo Machine

— Tokyo Machine RIOT — Öwnboss & Selva

— Öwnboss & Selva Thrones of Blood — Sullivan King

— Sullivan King Wake Up — Alan Walker

Today's update follows last month's launch of the Britney Spears Music Pack, which introduced 11 of the popstar's most iconic tracks and a new environment. Elsewhere, other notable updates this year include the free OST 7, the Hip Hop Mixtape, and the Daft Punk Music Pack.

Beat Saber - Monstercat Mixtape 2 is out now for $15 on Quest, Steam, and PlayStation VR2.