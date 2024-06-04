Beat Saber Celebrates Six Years With Five New Songs In OST 7

Beat Saber dropped five new free tracks today with OST 7.

Previously teased last week, Beat Games confirmed a new set of Beat Saber tracks are now available on almost every platform - though the PSVR launch is temporarily delayed. Featuring exclusive new songs from Camellia and Boom Kitty, OST 7 also includes “Untamed” by Lindsey Stirling, a new track from her upcoming album, Duality. Terminite, Nitro Fun and F.O.O.L. make their Beat Saber debuts, and OST 7 also features a new environment called Collider.

Here’s the full OST 7 tracklist:

F.O.O.L - Damage

Camellia - Lustre

Teminite x Boom Kitty - The Master

Lindsey Stirling - Untamed

Nitro Fun - World Wide Web

OST 7 marks the last update Beat Saber will receive on Quest 1. In a new blog post, Meta confirmed that support will end on November 2, 2024, though you can still use Quest 1 to play the PC VR version via Link. "Owners of the original Quest will still be able to play Beat Saber, but multiplayer functionality will stop and leaderboards may be phased out in the future."

It's the latest major free update following December's OST 6, which Lindsey Stirling, Camellia and Boom Kitty also featured in, alongside DragonForce and Far Out. That also included an experimental Quest 3 performance toggle that let you pick 90Hz or 120Hz, newly retextured obstacles and level editor improvements.

Elsewhere, Beat Games has continued releasing more premium DLC packs, too. March added the Daft Punk music pack with 10 songs and a new environment inspired by Daft Punk's 'triangle' stage look, while April added tracks from Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Nicki Minaj and more in the Hip Hop Mixtape.

Beat Saber is out now on the Meta Quest platform, PC VR, PSVR and PlayStation VR2.