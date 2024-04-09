Beat Saber just got a Hip Hop Mixtape featuring nine tracks from Eminem, 2Pac, The Notorious B.I.G., Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj, and more.

Beat Saber and its new $12 Hip Hop Mixtape DLC are available on Meta Quest, PC VR, and PlayStation VR2 and 1. Following Rock and Electronic genre-specific mixtapes, as well as one for Interscope Records, the new Hip Hop Mixtape introduces major new artists and musical styles to Beat Saber.

Here's the full Beat Saber Hip Hop Mixtape tracklist:

2Pac – All Eyez On Me (feat. Big Syke)

Nicki Minaj – Anaconda

Snoop Dogg – Gin and Juice

Eminem – Godzilla (feat. Juice WRLD)

Outkast – Hey Ya!

The Notorious B.I.G. – Hypnotize

Dr Dre – Nuthin’ But A “G” Thang

Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five – The Message

Pop Smoke – The Woo (feat. 50 Cent, Roddy Ricch)

The Hip Hop Mixtape tracks are uncensored, a first for Beat Saber. The game recently added an Explicit Lyrics toggle to allow the player to choose, and the Hip Hop Mixtape is the first to support it. This toggle is forced on for Meta accounts under the age of 13.

The DLC includes a "new environment, designed to evoke visual motifs of the urban basketball courts, underpasses, subway stations, and graffiti" with "moving chains of rectangles are reminiscent of trains rushing by".

Beat Saber still stands as one of VR's biggest games and the Meta-owned studio behind the title, Beat Games, continues to improve the game and grow its music library many years after release, even though the co-founders of the game have moved on. Recent additions include The Rolling Stones and Daft Punk. In fact, so much new music has added as downloadable content that we should update our top 10 best music packs list soon.