Beat Saber Gets OST 6 & 120Hz Mode On Quest 3

Beat Saber gets 120Hz support on Quest 3, joined by OST 6 adding four free songs on all platforms.

Available now as a free update, Beat Saber receives two new features for Quest 3. The biggest change is an experimental performance toggle that lets you pick 90Hz or 120Hz, though the announcement doesn't specify trade-offs. Newly retextured obstacles promise visual quality and fidelity improvements, while the level editor received "a ton" of new quality-of-life features.

As for Original Soundtrack 6, that comes with four songs composed exclusively for Beat Saber, marking debuts for Lindsey Stirling and Dragonforce. Camilla also returns with a new high-speed track, while Far Out rounded out the initial selection. A week after OST 6 launched, Beat Games later added a 5th song by Boom Kitty. Here's the full tracklist:

Lindsey Stirling — “Heavy Weight”

Far Out — “Lift Off”

DragonForce — “Power of the Saber Blade”

Camellia — “Tempo-Katana”

Boom Kitty — “Cathedral”

Beat Saber OST 6 is out now as a free update on the Meta Quest platform, Steam, PSVR and PSVR 2.

Notice: this article, originally published on December 5, 2023, was updated on December 11, 2023 to reflect 'Cathedral' being added to OST 6.