Britney Spears' biggest hits are coming to Beat Saber on October 8.

Meta revealed one of the biggest pop superstars of the 1990s will see her music arrive in Beat Saber from October 8 in the Britney Spears Music Pack.

The tracklist includes:

“…Baby One More Time”

“Circus”

“Gimme More”

“I’m A Slave 4 U”

“Me Against the Music” (feat. Madonna)

“Oops!...I Did It Again”

“Overprotected”

“Scream and Shout” (will.i.am feat. Britney Spears)

“Till the World Ends”

“Toxic”

“Womanizer”

The Britney Spears Music Pack also includes a dedicated environment and light shows with a promise that Spears' memorable choreography from her music videos will make an appearance as you play.

The pack joins a long list of popular music from world-famous artists that have added their songs to Meta's standout rhythm game. The 11-track pack is priced $13.99 or $1.99 each, and Meta is also bundling it with the core game for $39.99.