Pinball FX VR Gets Nine New Williams Tables Today

Pinball FX VR released nine new Williams tables today on Quest.

For the unfamiliar, Williams is one of the world's most prolific pinball machines manufacturers, and they continued making tables until the division's closure in 1999. Unsurprisingly, it's consistently collaborated with Zen Studios across the years to adapt the manufacturer's different tables. For Pinball FX VR, the latest DLC is being split across three different packs with three tables each.

Each of these tables first appeared in the '90s, and Volume 1 includes The Getaway: High Speed II, Junk Yard, and Medieval Madness. Volume 2 features Black Rose where you traverse the high seas, Attack from Mars that's inspired by '50s sci-fi, and the Party Zone. Finally, Volume 3 comes with Theatre of Magic, Safe Cracker, and a boxing-themed table called The Champion Pub.

Today's launch follows recent news that Pinball FX VR will also receive Tomb Raider DLC next month. These tables, called Tomb Raider Pinball: Adventures of Lara Croft and Tomb Raider Pinball: Secrets of Croft Manor, will bring key locations and set pieces from the series, and this follows other notable crossovers like Star Trek and Indiana Jones.

Pinball FX VR game is available now on Quest, and all three volumes cost $9.99 each.