Pinball FX VR Gets Tomb Raider DLC Next Month

Pinball FX VR's new Tomb Raider DLC lands next month with two new pinball tables centred around the famous adventuring archaeologist Lara Croft.

Developed by Zen Studios, Pinball FX VR is adding two new tables with its Tomb Raider DLC pack. The tables, called Tomb Raider Pinball: Adventures of Lara Croft and Tomb Raider Pinball: Secrets of Croft Manor, reimagine key features like locations and characters from Crystal Dynamics' Tomb Raider series as complex obstacles for players to pinball through.

The Adventures of Lara Croft table features location set pieces from Tibet, Peru and China, offering challenges such as classic trapdoors and ramps, as well as a balance-testing tilt field. The Secrets of Croft Manor board, on the other hand, centres around the eponymous manor, providing you an opportunity to flip and aim their way through combat and agility challenges to uncover secret zones hidden within the board.

This isn't the first DLC Pinball FX VR has seen, with the simulator offering more dynamic boards from other iconic IPS like Star Trek, Indiana Jones and The Addams Family. Pinball FX VR's Tomb Raider Pinball DLC pack will be available on Quest from June 19, and pricing is currently unconfirmed.