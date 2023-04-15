Report: Beat Saber Reached $255 Million In Revenue

AD

Beat Saber reached $255 million in revenue last October, according to documents obtained by The Wall Street Journal.

One of VR’s flagship games, Meta previously announced Beat Saber reached four million copies sold in February 2021, a huge milestone for a VR-exclusive game, before hitting $100 million in revenue on the Quest platform alone the following October. Meta’s not provided any specific revenue details for the game since but, according to new documents viewed by Wall Street Journal, Beat Saber “generated $255 million in sales over its lifetime” by October 2022.

Beat Saber’s eye-catching revenue figure should come as little surprise. Widely considered one of the best VR games of all-time, it continues topping the Quest and PSVR charts nearly four years after launch. A steady stream of DLC music packs for artists like Panic! At The Disco and The Weeknd have kept it active, and a PSVR 2 port is also planned. Following last year’s Quest 2 price hike, further initiatives like previously bundling new headsets with Beat Saber will only have helped.

Beat Saber is available now on the Meta Quest platform, PC VR and PSVR, while a release date for the upcoming PSVR 2 port remains unknown.