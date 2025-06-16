10 million Quest owners have completed at least one track of Beat Saber standalone on their headset.

Beat Saber's first achievement crossing 10 million unlocks on Quest was spotted by UploadVR reader James Kelley, who brought it to our attention.

Arguably the most widely known VR game of all time, Beat Saber has become somewhat of a cultural phenomenon.

The game originally launched for PC VR in mid 2018, then PlayStation VR in late 2018, and was a launch title for the original Oculus Quest in mid 2019. In November 2019 Facebook acquired Beat Games, though the studio has continued to release all updates for PC VR too, and even launched the game on PlayStation VR2 a few months after it shipped.

Just before the Quest launch, Beat Saber crossed 1 million copies sold, and four months after Quest 2 shipped it reached 4 million.

Meta hasn't released unit sales figures since then, but in October 2021 said the game had brought in $100 million revenue on Quest alone, and in April 2023 The Wall Street Journal reported that the game had reached $255 million.

Meta has continued to launch paid DLCs for Beat Saber featuring songs from world-famous artists. Since the acquisition, the game has seen tracks from Imagine Dragons, Panic! at the Disco, Green Day, Timbaland, Linkin Park, BTS, Skrillex, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Fall Out Boy, Lizzo, The Weeknd, Nirvana, Queen, The Rolling Stones, Eminem, 2Pac, The Notorious B.I.G., Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj, Britney Spears, Metallica, and more.

Beat Saber has been at or near the top of Meta's weekly top sellers list since the launch of Oculus Quest. And earlier this year, Meta revealed the 50 best-selling paid Quest games of all time via a new section of Quest's Horizon Store, and Beat Saber holds the #1 spot.

Will any VR game ever top Beat Saber?