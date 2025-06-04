Ghosts of Tabor & Alien Share #1 In May's PlayStation VR2 Download Charts

Ghosts of Tabor and Alien: Rogue Incursion are May's joint winners for the PlayStation VR2 download charts.

Sony's monthly download charts are now available, providing insights across PS4, PS5, PS VR2 and free to play games for May 2025. While last month's winner was Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate, this month sees Ghosts of Tabor leading in the US/Canada and taking #2 in Europe, while Alien: Rogue Incursion did the reverse across both regions.

Unsurprisingly, #3 in Europe and #4 in North America went to Jurassic World Aftermath Collection, which currently has a steep discount of 85% off (90% for PlayStation Plus subscribers) until the end of today. The ever present Beat Saber rounded out #3 in North America, and Beat Games recently released a free song to celebrate its 7th anniversary.

You can see this month's full PlayStation VR2 download charts below to learn more.

PlayStation VR2 - May 2025 download charts

As always, it's important to remember that Sony's download charts automatically exclude games with optional PlayStation VR2 support, which is why you won't see The Midnight Walk here. Beyond Ghosts of Tabor, no new PlayStation VR2 games released last month - such as The House of Da Vinci VR, Wall Town Wonders, Smash Drums and Pirates VR: Jolly Roger - charted in either region.

June's got a few additional PlayStation VR2 games on the way. Puzzle adventure Epyka arrives tomorrow, with Zombie Army VR to follow on June 12. Badminton Time VR will reach Sony's headset on June 17, while other titles later this month include classical orchestral rhythm game Maestro, Presentiment of Death, and Cave Crave.