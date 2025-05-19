Maestro Is Coming To PS VR2 And Getting A John Williams Star Wars DLC

Maestro finds a new audience on PlayStation VR2, launching alongside a new Star Wars DLC crossover next month.

Created by Double Jack and Wild Sheep Studio, we praised Maestro for orchestrating a hit last year on Quest, Pico, and Steam with its innovative hand tracking gameplay. Announced during today's Creature Feature presentation, a PlayStation VR2 port is up next, and that's joined by the iconic ‘Duel of the Fates’ by John Williams from Star Wars: Episode 1. This also provides a new mini lightsaber you can use as a conductor's baton.

Speaking to UploadVR before the reveal, the studio also confirmed that the PlayStation VR2 port will support hand tracking controls, joining Waltz of the Wizard and Masters of Light. This also makes Maestro the first game to support controller-free gameplay across Quest, Steam, PS VR2 and Pico.

While the Star Wars DLC will unsurprisingly be a premium release, Maestro's also receiving a free update for all players on the same date. This includes a new 'Fields of Fate' stage that promises a “rain-soaked, apocalyptic arena where Heaven and Hell collide.” That's joined by an 'Angels and Demons' orchestra split into two armies, while Sergei Prokofiev’s powerful “Battle on the Ice” from Alexander Nevsky is being added to the base track list.

Since launch, Maestro has continued receiving updates and Star Wars marks the third major paid DLC pack. The five song 'Doom Bound' pack included music from both Game of Thrones and Lord of the Rings, while the 'Secret Sorcery' pack included musical scores from Harry Potter and Disney's Fantasia.

Maestro's PlayStation VR2 port, Star Wars DLC and the free update all arrive on June 20. The main game is available now on Quest, Steam, and Pico.